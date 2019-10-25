Champions League 2019-2020: l'esito dei sorteggi

Si è tenuto a oggi pomeriggio a Sofia, in Bulgaria il sorteggio della fase a gironi della CEV Champions League Volley 2020, manifestazione che ha visto l'Italia dominare la scorsa edizione con le vittorie della Cucine Lube Civitanova e dell'Igor Gorgonzola Novara. In rappresentanza della Fipav ha partecipato all'evento il vice presidente Giuseppe Manfredi.
Questo l'esito dei sorteggi.
LE POOL DELLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MASCHILE
Pool A: Cucine Lube CIVITANOVA (ITA), Fenerbahce Sk ISTANBUL (TUR), Jihostroj Ceske Budejovice (CZE), TRENTINO Itas (ITA)
Pool B: Kuzbass KEMEROVO (RUS), BERLIN Recycling Volleys (GER), ACH Volley LJUBLJANA (SLO), Fakel NOVY URENGOY (RUS)
Pool C: Zenit KAZAN (RUS), Halkbank ANKARA (TUR), Greenyard MAASEIK (BEL), JASTRZEBSKI Wegiel (POL)
Pool D: Sir Sicoma PERUGIA (ITA), Projekt WARSZAWA (POL), TOURS VB (FRA), squadra da definire al termine del 3rd Round
Pool E: Zaksa KEDZIERZYN-KOZLE (POL), VfB FRIEDRICHSHAFEN (GER), Knack ROESELARE (BEL), squadra da definire al termine del 3rd Round
LE POOL DELLA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMMINILE
Pool A: Eczacibasi VitrA ISTANBUL (TUR), Budowlani ŁODZ (POL), LP SALO (FIN), Fenerbahce Opet ISTANBUL (TUR)
Pool B: VakifBank ISTANBUL (TUR), Lokomotiv KALININGRAD REGION (RUS), Nova KBM Branik MARIBOR (SLO), Savino Del Bene SCANDICCI (ITA)
Pool C: Igor Gorgonzola NOVARA (ITA), ŁKS Commercecon LODZ (POL), Allianz MTV STUTTGART (GER), squadra da definire al termine del 3rd Round
Pool D: Carraro Imoco CONEGLIANO (ITA), NANTES VB (FRA), CSM Volei Alba BLAJ (ROU), squadra da definire al termine del 3rd Round
Pool E: Dinamo MOSCOW (RUS), RC CANNES (FRA), Maritza PLOVDIV (BUL), Uralochka-NTMK EKATERINBURG (RUS)