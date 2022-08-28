Campionati del Mondo: risultati 3a giornata, classifiche e programma 29 agosto

Risultati 26 agosto
Pool B, Lubiana, ore 11: Brasile-Cuba: 3-2 (31-33, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 18-16)
Pool B, Lubiana, ore 14: Giappone-Qatar: 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-15)
Pool D, Lubiana, ore 17.30: Francia-Germania 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 26-24)
Pool C, Katowice, ore 17.30: Stati Uniti-Messico 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-12)
Pool D, Lubiana, ore 20.30: Slovenia-Camerun 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-21)
Pool C, Katowice, ore 20.30: Polonia-Bulgaria 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-20)
Risultati 27 agosto
Pool E, Lubiana, ore 11: Turchia-Cina 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-14)
Pool F, Lubiana, ore 14: Olanda-Egitto: 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-16)
Pool F, Lubiana, ore 17.30: Argentina-Iran 2-3 (25-22, 28-30, 18-25, 34-32, 19-21)
Pool A, Katowice, ore 17.30: Tunisia-Porto Rico 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)
Pool A, Katowice, ore 20.30: Ucraina-Serbia: 0-3 (26-28, 21-25, 20-25)
Pool E, Lubiana, ore 21.15: Italia-Canada 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 39-37)
Risultati 28 agosto
Pool B, Lubiana, ore 11: Cuba-Qatar 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19)
Pool B, Lubiana, ore 14: Brasile-Giappone 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-16)
Pool D, Lubiana, ore 17.30: Germania-Camerun 3-0 (30-28, 25-14, 25-19)
Pool C, Katowice, ore 17.30: Stati Uniti-Bulgaria 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 26-24)
Pool D, Lubiana, ore 20.30: Francia-Slovenia 2-2 (25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 34-32)
Pool C, Katowice, ore 20.30: Polonia-Messico 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19)
Classifiche:
https://en.volleyballworld.com/volleyball/competitions/men-world-championship-2022/standings/
Programma 29 agosto
Pool E, Lubiana, ore 11: Canada-Cina
Pool F, Lubiana, ore 14: Argentina-Olanda (diretta Sky Sport Arena, differita Rai Sport)
Pool F, Lubiana, ore 17.30: Iran-Egitto
Pool A, Katowice, ore 17.30: Serbia-Porto Rico
Pool A, Katowice, ore 20.30: Ucraina-Tunisia
Pool E, Lubiana, ore 21.15: Italia-Turchia (diretta Rai 2, SKY Sport Arena, diretta streaming Rai Play, Now e volleyballworld.tv)